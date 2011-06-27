  1. Home
2021 Audi RS Q8 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Audi RS Q8

Base

4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    2.2% APR financing for 36 months at $28.73 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.2% APR financing for 48 months at $21.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.2% APR financing for 60 months at $17.61 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.7% APR financing for 66 months at $16.32 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.2% APR financing for 72 months at $15.29 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.7% APR financing for 75 months at $14.95 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.2%6003/02/202103/31/2021
    2.2%4803/02/202103/31/2021
    2.2%3603/02/202103/31/2021
    3.7%7503/02/202103/31/2021
    3.2%7203/02/202103/31/2021
    2.7%6603/02/202103/31/2021
All 2021 Audi RS Q8 Deals

4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

