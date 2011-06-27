  1. Home
2020 Audi RS Q8 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2020 RS Q8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque590 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower591 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Carbon Optic Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound Systemyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
DELETE Front License Plate Holderyes
23" Audi Sport 5-Y-Spoke Rotor Design Cast Aluminum, Matt Titanium Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Length197.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Orca Black Metallic
  • Night Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Dragon Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red Valcona, leather
  • Black/Gray Valcona, leather
  • Cognac Valcona, leather
  • Black Valcona, leather
Tires & Wheels
295/40R22 tiresyes
22 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
