  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS Q8
  4. 2020 Audi RS Q8
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Audi RS Q8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle 
Go
Estimated values for the 2020 Audi RS Q8
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Did you know?
Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Go
Sell my 2020 Audi RS Q8 with Edmunds Shop for a used Audi RS Q8 near you 

FAQ

Related information

Appraisal Values by Make

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home City

Resources For Buying and Selling A Car