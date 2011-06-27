2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|81 mi.
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Battery & Range
|EPA City MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|79 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|81 mi.
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|232 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|82 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|42
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|992 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Year One Package
|+$20,350
|Carbon Performance Package
|+$8,450
|Full Leather Interior
|+$5,350
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Body Color Grille
|+$350
|Panoramic Glass Roof (Fixed)
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,137 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,305 lbs.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Length
|196.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|992 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.3 in.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
