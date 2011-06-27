2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 69BY, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 10/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/03/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 66 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 1.99% 48 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 1.99% 36 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 1.99% 60 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 2.99% 72 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 3.49% 75 12/01/2021 01/03/2022
