Used 2018 Audi RS 7 performance quattro Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|517 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|605 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Comfort Seating Package
|yes
|Carbon "quattro" Script in Singleframe Grille
|yes
|Driver Assistance Plus Package
|yes
|Audi Design Selection Package - RS 7 performance
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|630 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Audi Cargo Box
|yes
|USB Cables
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System
|yes
|Night Vision Assistant
|yes
|Audi First Aid Kit
|yes
|Headliner in Black Alcantara
|yes
|Leather Care Kit
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|21" 5-Double-Arm-Design High Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Audi Sport Titanium Exhaust, Audi Exclusive
|yes
|Paint Protection
|Partial hood and fenders
|Delete Front License Plate Holder
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Length
|197.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4497 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.8 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|21 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/30R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,700
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
