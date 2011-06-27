  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi RS 7 performance quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque517 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower605 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Comfort Seating Packageyes
Carbon "quattro" Script in Singleframe Grilleyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Audi Design Selection Package - RS 7 performanceyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Headliner in Black Alcantarayes
Leather Care Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
21" 5-Double-Arm-Design High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Audi Sport Titanium Exhaust, Audi Exclusiveyes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Length197.3 in.
Curb weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Nardo Gray
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Daytona Gray Matte Effect
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black w/Mercato Blue Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
