Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RS 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$106,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$106,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$106,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$106,500
RS 7 Dynamic Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Luxury Editionyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Carbon-Optic Package w/"quattro" Scriptyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 1 w/Honeycomb Stitching - Sport Seat Onlyyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Extended Carbon Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Media Packageyes
Matte Aluminum Optic Package w/"quattro" Scriptyes
Audi Exclusive Luxury Edition - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Dynamic Editonyes
Matte Aluminum Optic Package w/out "quattro" Scriptyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 w/Honeycomb Stitching - Sport Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Dynamic Edition - Interior Package - RS Sport Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Carbon-Optic Package w/out "quattro" Scriptyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$106,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$106,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$106,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 7 Logoyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Controls in Perforated Leatheryes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Power Closing Doorsyes
Headliner in Black Alcantarayes
Inlays in Woodyes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 7 Logo in Contrast Stitchingyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$106,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,500
21" 5-Spoke-Blade-Design High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
21" 5-Spoke-Blade-Design Titanium Finish Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
21" 5-Spoke-Blade-Design Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Black Finishersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Length197.3 in.
Curb weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Exterior Colors
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Prism Silver Crystal Effect
  • Daytona Gray Matte Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Estorial Blue Crystal Effect
  • Nardo Gray
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$106,500
275/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$106,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$106,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
