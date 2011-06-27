  1. Home
2021 Audi RS 6 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 RS 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$109,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/424.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque590 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower591 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Carbon Optic Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Individual Seat Contour Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound Systemyes
USB Cablesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" Audi Sport 5 V-Spoke Trapezoid Design Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Dimensions
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nardo Gray
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Sebring Black Crystal Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Valcona w/Red Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Valcona w/Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Black Valcona w/Gray Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Cognac Valcona w/Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
