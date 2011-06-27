  1. Home
2022 Audi RS 5 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RS 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.4/382.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower444 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque442 lb-ft @ 1,900 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity838 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
RS Driver Assistance Package +$3,000
Audi Exclusive Bronze Styling Package +$12,000
RS Design Package +$1,500
Dynamic Plus Package +$5,400
Dynamic Package +$3,400
Black Optic Package +$1,600
Side Assist Package +$500
Black Optic Carbon Package +$5,500
Navigation Package +$1,500
In-Car Entertainment
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$335
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard All-Weather Front & Rear Mats +$215
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection +$185
Black Roof +$300
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,990 lbs.
Gross weight4,982 lbs.
Height54.0 in.
Length185.9 in.
Maximum payload838 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.5 in.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Nardo Gray
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Sonoma Green Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Crescendo Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Silver w/Rock Gray Stitching Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
