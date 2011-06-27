  1. Home
2021 Audi RS 5 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RS 5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.4/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque442 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower444 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Black Optic Carbon Packageyes
Black Optic Launch Editionyes
Dynamic Packageyes
RS Driver Assistance Packageyes
Side Assist Packageyes
Ascari Launch Editionyes
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Front & Rear Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protectionyes
Black Audi Rings and Badgesyes
Measurements
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width73.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Sonoma Green Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Nardo Gray
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Crescendo Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Silver w/Rock Gray Stitching Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

