Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nightmare RS5
Dave, 05/20/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
My 2018 RS5 has been in the shop way to much for turbo waste gate issues that Audi states they dont have a fix for yet. They tell me, just give it throttle within 10 seconds of start up. That's BS, now in shop for temperature sensor for 4 days??? Horrible
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Concious Buyer
M Marshall, 01/22/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I would communicate online before going into the dealership and even if u are a pro and already know the car, have a price fixed in ur head before going in. Be sure to read/understand the fine prints of vehicle extended car cares before signing paper works. Read previous/current owner's forums for their experiences on car reliability. IT IS VERY EASY TO GET SWAYED. If u go to look be sure that's all u do then leave.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RS 5
Related Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner