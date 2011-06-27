  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 5
  4. Used 2018 Audi RS 5
  5. Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 RS 5
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all RS 5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$52,699 - $59,231
Used RS 5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nightmare RS5

Dave, 05/20/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2018 RS5 has been in the shop way to much for turbo waste gate issues that Audi states they dont have a fix for yet. They tell me, just give it throttle within 10 seconds of start up. That's BS, now in shop for temperature sensor for 4 days??? Horrible

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Concious Buyer

M Marshall, 01/22/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I would communicate online before going into the dealership and even if u are a pro and already know the car, have a price fixed in ur head before going in. Be sure to read/understand the fine prints of vehicle extended car cares before signing paper works. Read previous/current owner's forums for their experiences on car reliability. IT IS VERY EASY TO GET SWAYED. If u go to look be sure that's all u do then leave.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RS 5s for sale

Related Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles