  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 5
  4. Used 2015 Audi RS 5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RS 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,900
See RS 5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/370.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Torque316 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,900
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Driver Assist Packageyes
Comfort Seat Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Audi Exclusive RS 5 Coupe Sport Editionyes
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 2yes
Black Optic Plus Packageyes
Matte Aluminum-Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Floor Mats w/out Logoyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Leather/Alcantara S Sport Seatsyes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 5 Logo in Contrast Stitchingyes
Control in Leatheryes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 5 Logoyes
Wood Inlaysyes
Inlays in Body Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Red Brake Packageyes
20" Black Matte 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheelsyes
20" Black Matte/Red Surround 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheelsyes
20" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Titanium-Optic Wheelsyes
Ceramic Front Brakesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Black Finishersyes
20" Silver Finish 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Length183.0 in.
Curb weight4009 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,900
265/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RS 5 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles