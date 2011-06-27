Used 2014 Audi RS 5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Kelley Shope , 07/27/2017 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has far surpassed all of my expectations in every way. I've had this car for three years this month and I still get excited every time I hit the start button and hear that powerful roar of the engine. It's my second Audi, the previous one was the S5. When I spotted this on the dealer floor I had to have it. Fun, sporty, and never disappoints. Warning... for serious adrenaline junkies only.