Used 2014 Audi RS 5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

audi 2014 rs5 is the best sports car for the money

gary s, 01/23/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this is an amazing car,comfortable and roomy for someone over 6' 2",great acceleration and quatro superb handling,comfort seats,spacious overall the most undervalued sportscar,simply great

Autocross Ready

Hubble, 05/09/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very fast, handles great, has a cool built in exhaust note when shifting. Beautiful lines. Only downside it the price. Very expensive car to get into. MSRP $82000 with options.

Badass Beast

Kelley Shope, 07/27/2017
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has far surpassed all of my expectations in every way. I've had this car for three years this month and I still get excited every time I hit the start button and hear that powerful roar of the engine. It's my second Audi, the previous one was the S5. When I spotted this on the dealer floor I had to have it. Fun, sporty, and never disappoints. Warning... for serious adrenaline junkies only.

Research Similar Vehicles