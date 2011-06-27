  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi RS 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
S3 upgrade well worth it

Mike, 05/30/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

From the initial test drive you’ll notice the power compared to the S3. While the 0-60 is impressive, where you can really notice the difference is 60-100. The virtual cockpit is incredible, showing you g-force, power and torque all at once (or your full music info, map, etc.). Ride is noticeably stiffer but adjustable when needed unless you get the pricy dynamic plus (skip it and get the other packages which give you more for your $).

Nardo Grey Beast

Dustin Reed, 02/17/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

RS3 performance is stellar. I ordered the car specd out how I wanted. Carbon brakes, black pack, etc. Was a little disappointed that the carbon brake package came with awesome front brakes and just standard rear brakes, the rear calipers are your run of the mill generic caliper, ugly. I live at elevation and have driven the car at sea level too, at 4500’ theres turbo lag, at sea level its barely noticeable. I ordered the sport suspension too which is lower and comes with fixed non electronic suspension. It rides pretty well. Still needs stiffer rear roll bars but its livable. The steering is well, typical Audi electric steering. I cant put my finger on it but its just a little numb. My other car is a Lotus Evora S which probably has the best steering on the planet so comparing the RS3 to the Lotus really makes the steering feel subpar. But its the first Audi I’ve owned that doesn’t have a problem letting the rear slide around a bit if you want it to. You do have to drive it totally different than a normal car. It likes to be on the throttle just a hair when cornering to move some of the weight backwards off of the front axle. If you drive it like a normal car you will get what all the magazines complained of when they drove it, understeer. But if you fight the urge to drive it like you would a normal car and actually feed in some throttle when cornering it will surprise the heck out of you and steer neutral to oversteer. Actually will track perfectly where you want it to go with zero understeer. Its super fun. The transmission is typical Audi DSG. If left in comfort mode it will shift subtle and nice but shifts up way to quickly in order to be fuel efficient I suppose. If driven in Dynamic it will shift much faster but is pretty rough off the start, and it will not shift until it gets to redline, even if you let off of the throttle a little hoping it will upshift it sometimes wont. I often drive it in manual shift mode so that I have control and I like it much better. I do notice that compared to my last S4 the AWD is different, more focused on street performance than snow driving performance. The S4 did a little better in snow but the RS3 isn’t bad, its just more Haldex’y than Quattro.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
2018 Red RS3

Jeff Allen, 06/16/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I’ve had my car for a month now. I find myself inventing reason to drive it, trips to the store for no reason. It’s the only red one I’ve seen on the road to date. Powers great, handling is outstanding and the interior is both comfortable and nicely styled. It’s everything people are saying the RS is.

Best sedan ive ever owned!!

Bill P., 11/06/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for a car that looks sharp, handles well, picks up like no others, And has the braking power to stop a tractor trailer, With All the luxuries you'll ever need, This is the car for you. With all the options like I have you're gonna spend some money. I will tell you it is Worth every penny. I buy a new vehicle every year and as I said this one seems to be the best 1 I've ever owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fastest car on the road, plus most fun

Justin Bandt, 08/24/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Everyone compliments the looks of the car. It's so much fun to drive and sounds awesome. When it starts up or when the turbo spools and the gears shift, the pop of the exhaust is so cool.

Research Similar Vehicles