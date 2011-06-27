  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. 2022 Audi R8
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi R8 performance Specs & Features

More about the 2022 R8
More about the 2022 R8
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$197,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.9/366.7 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Horsepower602 hp @ 8,100 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6,700 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves40
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity551 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
R8 Performance Design Package +$5,700
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Full Leather Package +$3,000
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$550
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Bang & Olufsen Sound System +$1,900
Sport Seat Package w/Diamond Stitching +$5,000
Contrast Stitching +$500
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Black Rings and Badges +$300
Carbon Front Spoiler, Rocker Sill Inlay and Exhaust Surround +$7,200
Red Brake Calipers +$700
20" 5-Double-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels w/Anthracite Finishyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,638 lbs.
Gross weight4,354 lbs.
Height48.7 in.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload551 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.4 in.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Kemora Gray Metallic
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Rock Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Ara Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Vegas Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Mercato Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Express Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Pastel Silver, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Express Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi R8 performance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates