2022 Audi R8 performance Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$197,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|15 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|250.9/366.7 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Horsepower
|602 hp @ 8,100 rpm
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 6,700 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|40
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|551 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|R8 Performance Design Package
|+$5,700
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Full Leather Package
|+$3,000
|Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$550
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|+$1,900
|Sport Seat Package w/Diamond Stitching
|+$5,000
|Contrast Stitching
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Delete Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Black Rings and Badges
|+$300
|Carbon Front Spoiler, Rocker Sill Inlay and Exhaust Surround
|+$7,200
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$700
|20" 5-Double-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels w/Anthracite Finish
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,638 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,354 lbs.
|Height
|48.7 in.
|Length
|174.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|551 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.2 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.4 in.
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
