  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. 2021 Audi R8
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Audi R8 Spyder Specs & Features

More about the 2021 R8
More about the 2021 R8
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$154,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/485.3 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Horsepower532 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque398 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves40
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$6,000
Carbon Exterior Package +$4,800
Carbon Interior Package +$3,400
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Full Leather Package +$3,000
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$550
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Contrast Stitching +$500
Diamond Stitch Full Leather Package +$3,500
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
LED Headlights w/Audi Laser Light +$3,500
Red Brake Calipers +$700
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3847 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Height48.9 in.
Length174.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload551 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Kemora Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Tango Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ara Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Rock Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Vegas Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Pastel Silver, premium leather
  • Black/Express Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Express Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Audi R8 Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars