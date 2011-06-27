2021 Audi R8 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$142,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.6/503.7 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Horsepower
|532 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|40
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Carbon Exterior Package
|+$5,600
|Carbon Interior Package
|+$3,400
|Premium Package
|+$7,400
|Panther Edition
|+$40,600
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Full Leather Package
|+$3,000
|Diamond Stitch Full Leather Package
|+$5,000
|Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$550
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Contrast Stitching
|+$500
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
|LED Headlights w/Audi Laser Light
|+$3,500
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$700
|Delete Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3594 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4266 lbs.
|Height
|48.7 in.
|Length
|174.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|551 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Audi R8 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura ILX 1998
- Used Jaguar S-Type 2003
- Used Honda S2000 2002
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2007
- Used Nissan Quest 2015
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2000
- Used Ford Expedition 2010
- Used Nissan Frontier 2009
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Lexus GX 460
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2021 Golf GTI
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2021 Avalon
- 2022 Audi Q8 News
- 2021 Q8
- McLaren 720S 2020
Other models to consider
- Maserati Levante 2021
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- 2021 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- Maserati Quattroporte 2021
- Maserati Ghibli 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Nissan Altima 2021
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2020 Accord
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2021 300
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Nissan Sentra 2021