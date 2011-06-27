  1. Home
2020 Audi R8 V10 performance quattro Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2020 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$208,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.9/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$208,100
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6700 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower602 hp @ 8100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$208,100
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$208,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
5 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$208,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$208,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Seat Package w/Diamond Stitchingyes
Full Leather Packageyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$208,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$208,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Carbon Front Spoiler, Rocker Inlay and Rear Diffuseryes
Red Brake Calipersyes
20" 5-Double-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels w/Anthracite Finishyes
Black Rings and Badgesyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length174.3 in.
Curb weight3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Exterior Colors
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Audi Exclusive Special Paint Color
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Kemora Gray Metallic
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Audi Exclusive Special Paint Color
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Silver, premium leather
  • Black/Rock Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Vegas Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Express Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Ara Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Express Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$208,100
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$208,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$208,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
