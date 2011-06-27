2020 Audi R8 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
V10 performance quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
$1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
$1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning customers of a 2009 or newer Audi may receive loyalty bonus towards purchase or lease. OK to transfer to members of the same household. Customer is not required to trade in current Audi vehicle. OK Household members of qualifying Audi owners/lessees
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
Alternative APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 2.22% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.22% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.22% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.72% 66 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.22% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.72% 75 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
