Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$164,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/481.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower532 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Carbon Exterior Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Contrast Stitchingyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Diamond Stitch Full Leather Packageyes
Full Leather Packageyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Exterior Options
20" Wheel Packageyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
LED Headlights w/Audi Laser Lightyes
Paint ProtectionFront bumper
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Length174.3 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height48.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Camouflage Green Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Dynamite Red
  • Audi Exclusive Special Paint Color
  • Ibis White
  • Audi Exclusive Special Matte Paint Color
Interior Colors
  • Express Red, premium leather
  • Vermont Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Express Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black/Ara Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Vegas Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray, premium leather
  • Black/Silver Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
295/35R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
