Used 2018 Audi R8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
R8 Convertible
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$118,802*
Total Cash Price
$129,005
V10 plus quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$167,511*
Total Cash Price
$181,897
R8 Coupe
V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$121,178*
Total Cash Price
$131,585
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$162,759*
Total Cash Price
$176,737
V10 RWS 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$163,947*
Total Cash Price
$178,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,916
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$9,588
|Maintenance
|$1,511
|$2,699
|$1,587
|$5,415
|$3,739
|$14,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,061
|$1,633
|$1,759
|$1,894
|$6,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,751
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$6,915
|Financing
|$6,938
|$5,579
|$4,131
|$2,584
|$934
|$20,166
|Depreciation
|$15,746
|$9,192
|$8,243
|$7,580
|$7,008
|$47,769
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,213
|$22,967
|$20,162
|$22,041
|$18,419
|$118,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 R8 Convertible V10 plus quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,546
|$2,623
|$2,702
|$2,782
|$2,867
|$13,519
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$3,806
|$2,238
|$7,635
|$5,272
|$21,081
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,496
|$2,303
|$2,480
|$2,671
|$8,949
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,519
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$9,750
|Financing
|$9,783
|$7,866
|$5,825
|$3,643
|$1,317
|$28,434
|Depreciation
|$22,202
|$12,961
|$11,623
|$10,688
|$9,881
|$67,354
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,650
|$32,383
|$28,428
|$31,078
|$25,971
|$167,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 R8 Coupe V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,074
|$9,780
|Maintenance
|$1,541
|$2,753
|$1,619
|$5,523
|$3,814
|$15,250
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,082
|$1,666
|$1,794
|$1,932
|$6,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,886
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$7,053
|Financing
|$7,077
|$5,691
|$4,214
|$2,636
|$953
|$20,569
|Depreciation
|$16,061
|$9,376
|$8,408
|$7,732
|$7,148
|$48,724
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,917
|$23,426
|$20,565
|$22,482
|$18,787
|$121,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 R8 Coupe V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,136
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$3,698
|$2,174
|$7,419
|$5,122
|$20,483
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,454
|$2,237
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,249
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$9,474
|Financing
|$9,505
|$7,643
|$5,659
|$3,540
|$1,280
|$27,627
|Depreciation
|$21,572
|$12,593
|$11,293
|$10,385
|$9,601
|$65,444
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,242
|$31,465
|$27,622
|$30,196
|$25,234
|$162,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 R8 Coupe V10 RWS 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,723
|$2,806
|$13,231
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$3,725
|$2,190
|$7,473
|$5,160
|$20,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,464
|$2,254
|$2,427
|$2,614
|$8,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,316
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$9,543
|Financing
|$9,574
|$7,699
|$5,701
|$3,566
|$1,289
|$27,829
|Depreciation
|$21,729
|$12,685
|$11,375
|$10,460
|$9,671
|$65,921
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,594
|$31,694
|$27,824
|$30,417
|$25,418
|$163,947
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 R8
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi R8 in Virginia is:not available
