Used 2017 Audi R8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
R8 Convertible
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$165,010*
Total Cash Price
$173,664
R8 Coupe
V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$120,445*
Total Cash Price
$126,762
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$122,854*
Total Cash Price
$129,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,258
|$2,325
|$2,395
|$2,467
|$2,541
|$11,986
|Maintenance
|$3,810
|$2,144
|$7,379
|$4,720
|$3,766
|$21,819
|Repairs
|$1,428
|$2,181
|$2,351
|$2,532
|$2,724
|$11,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$9,089
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$9,313
|Financing
|$9,339
|$7,512
|$5,559
|$3,478
|$1,258
|$27,147
|Depreciation
|$23,090
|$12,211
|$10,949
|$10,070
|$9,311
|$65,630
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$52,385
|$29,902
|$32,266
|$27,007
|$23,450
|$165,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 R8 Coupe V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,749
|Maintenance
|$2,781
|$1,565
|$5,386
|$3,445
|$2,749
|$15,926
|Repairs
|$1,042
|$1,592
|$1,716
|$1,848
|$1,988
|$8,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,634
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$6,798
|Financing
|$6,817
|$5,483
|$4,058
|$2,539
|$918
|$19,815
|Depreciation
|$16,854
|$8,913
|$7,992
|$7,350
|$6,796
|$47,905
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,237
|$21,826
|$23,552
|$19,713
|$17,117
|$120,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 R8 Coupe V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,681
|$1,731
|$1,783
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$8,924
|Maintenance
|$2,837
|$1,596
|$5,494
|$3,514
|$2,804
|$16,245
|Repairs
|$1,063
|$1,624
|$1,750
|$1,885
|$2,028
|$8,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,767
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$6,934
|Financing
|$6,953
|$5,593
|$4,139
|$2,590
|$936
|$20,211
|Depreciation
|$17,191
|$9,091
|$8,152
|$7,497
|$6,932
|$48,863
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,002
|$22,263
|$24,023
|$20,107
|$17,459
|$122,854
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi R8 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
