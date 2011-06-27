  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2015 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$199,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$199,600
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Diamond Stitch Full Leather Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$199,600
465 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$199,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$199,600
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Contrast Stitchingyes
Full Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$199,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$199,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$199,600
19" High-Gloss Wheel Package, V8 Designyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Without Front License Plate Holderyes
19" High-Gloss Wheel Package, V10 Designyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length174.6 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Somoa Orange Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Beige Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Madras Orange Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Dark Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Fine w/Dark Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray w/Steel Gray Stitching, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black w/Nougat Brown Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$199,600
295/30R Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$199,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$199,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
