Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|274.3/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|525 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|40
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Diamond Stitch Full Leather Package
|yes
|Audi Exclusive Black Optic Package
|yes
|Audi Exclusive Full Fine Nappa Leather Package w/Diamond Stitching on Seats and Door Trim
|yes
|Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 2
|yes
|Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 1
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|465 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Seat Trims in Leather
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Carpet and Floor Mats
|yes
|Headliner and Rear Shelf in Alcantara
|yes
|Inlays in Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Door Sill Trim in Leather
|yes
|Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Aluminum Door Sills
|yes
|Luggage Compartment in Alcantara
|yes
|Floor Mats w/R8 Logo
|yes
|Headliner in Alcantara
|yes
|Full Fine Nappa Leather Package
|yes
|Headliner in Alcantara w/Diamond Stitching
|yes
|Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cable
|yes
|Controls in Leather
|yes
|Floor Mats
|yes
|Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Customized Paint - Non-Matte
|yes
|Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|19" High-Gloss Wheel Package, V10 Design
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Appearance
|yes
|Windscreen Frame in Leather
|yes
|19" High-Gloss Wheel Package, V8 Design
|yes
|Without Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Windscreen Frame in Alcantara
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Height
|49.0 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Length
|174.6 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3957 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|295/30R Y tires
|yes
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$175,100
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
