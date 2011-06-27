  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$182,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$182,500
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Audi Exclusive Full Fine Nappa Leather Package w/Diamond Stitching on Seats and Door Trimyes
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 2yes
Diamond Stitch Full Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather Package 1yes
Monoposto Design Package in Leatheryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$182,500
465 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$182,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$182,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Seat Trims in Leatheryes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Headliner and Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Inlays in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Door Sill Trim in Leatheryes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Luggage Compartment in Alcantarayes
Floor Mats w/R8 Logoyes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Full Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Headliner in Alcantara w/Diamond Stitchingyes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Controls in Leatheryes
Floor Matsyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$182,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$182,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room37.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Front License Plate Holderyes
19" 5-Double Spoke Y-Design Wheels, Silver Finishyes
Without Front License Plate Holderyes
Customized Sideblade for V10 plusyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length174.6 in.
Width76.0 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Red
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray - Matte Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue - Matte Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Matte Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic - Matte Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Spheren Blue - Matte Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Somoa Orange Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Matte Effect
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Beige Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Madras Orange Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Dark Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Black Fine w/Dark Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Nougat Brown Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$182,500
295/30R Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$182,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$182,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
