Used 2015 Audi R8 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Carbon Yes, V10 Plus goes like H
Roger X Cohn, 09/02/2018
V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
If you drive this car you will not be satisfied with anything else in this price range. I traded in a Porsche 911 turbo cab for it After one year this car is still like new. Granted I only put 2500 miles on it in the last year. But it remains trouble and squeek free. Every time I get in I feel special and every time I park it somewhere I get a compliment or a small crowd. Love it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
We ove our R* spyder!
Don Dixom, 03/03/2016
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
0 of 4 people found this review helpful
We hope they cahnged the fact that the radio turns on every time you start the car! Otherwise, superb.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
