Used 2015 Audi R8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Roger X Cohn , 09/02/2018 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you drive this car you will not be satisfied with anything else in this price range. I traded in a Porsche 911 turbo cab for it After one year this car is still like new. Granted I only put 2500 miles on it in the last year. But it remains trouble and squeek free. Every time I get in I feel special and every time I park it somewhere I get a compliment or a small crowd. Love it