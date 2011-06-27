Used 2014 Audi R8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
R8 Convertible
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,169*
Total Cash Price
$61,117
V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$117,080*
Total Cash Price
$82,089
V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$120,499*
Total Cash Price
$84,486
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$117,935*
Total Cash Price
$82,688
R8 Coupe
V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$85,460*
Total Cash Price
$59,919
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$88,878*
Total Cash Price
$62,316
V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$123,917*
Total Cash Price
$86,883
V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,460*
Total Cash Price
$59,919
V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$96,570*
Total Cash Price
$67,708
V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$105,970*
Total Cash Price
$74,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,978
|$9,331
|Maintenance
|$6,098
|$1,322
|$1,592
|$853
|$5,114
|$14,979
|Repairs
|$1,536
|$1,641
|$1,769
|$1,903
|$2,047
|$8,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,224
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,392
|Financing
|$3,286
|$2,644
|$1,956
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,553
|Depreciation
|$8,076
|$4,857
|$4,339
|$3,944
|$3,620
|$24,837
|Fuel
|$3,048
|$3,140
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,181
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,026
|$15,456
|$14,796
|$13,217
|$16,674
|$87,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Convertible V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$2,656
|$12,533
|Maintenance
|$8,190
|$1,776
|$2,139
|$1,145
|$6,869
|$20,118
|Repairs
|$2,063
|$2,204
|$2,376
|$2,556
|$2,750
|$11,949
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,331
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,555
|Financing
|$4,414
|$3,551
|$2,628
|$1,644
|$595
|$12,831
|Depreciation
|$10,848
|$6,524
|$5,828
|$5,298
|$4,862
|$33,360
|Fuel
|$4,094
|$4,217
|$4,343
|$4,473
|$4,607
|$21,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,300
|$20,760
|$19,873
|$17,752
|$22,395
|$117,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Convertible V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$2,734
|$12,899
|Maintenance
|$8,429
|$1,827
|$2,201
|$1,179
|$7,070
|$20,706
|Repairs
|$2,123
|$2,269
|$2,445
|$2,631
|$2,830
|$12,298
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,457
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,688
|Financing
|$4,543
|$3,655
|$2,704
|$1,692
|$612
|$13,206
|Depreciation
|$11,164
|$6,714
|$5,998
|$5,452
|$5,004
|$34,334
|Fuel
|$4,213
|$4,340
|$4,470
|$4,604
|$4,742
|$22,368
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,359
|$21,366
|$20,453
|$18,271
|$23,049
|$120,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Convertible V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$2,676
|$12,624
|Maintenance
|$8,250
|$1,788
|$2,154
|$1,154
|$6,919
|$20,265
|Repairs
|$2,078
|$2,220
|$2,393
|$2,575
|$2,770
|$12,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,362
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,589
|Financing
|$4,446
|$3,577
|$2,647
|$1,656
|$599
|$12,925
|Depreciation
|$10,927
|$6,572
|$5,871
|$5,336
|$4,898
|$33,603
|Fuel
|$4,123
|$4,248
|$4,375
|$4,506
|$4,641
|$21,892
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,564
|$20,911
|$20,018
|$17,882
|$22,559
|$117,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Coupe V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$1,939
|$9,148
|Maintenance
|$5,978
|$1,296
|$1,561
|$836
|$5,014
|$14,685
|Repairs
|$1,506
|$1,609
|$1,734
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$8,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,161
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,325
|Financing
|$3,222
|$2,592
|$1,918
|$1,200
|$434
|$9,366
|Depreciation
|$7,918
|$4,762
|$4,254
|$3,867
|$3,549
|$24,350
|Fuel
|$2,988
|$3,078
|$3,170
|$3,265
|$3,363
|$15,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,496
|$15,153
|$14,506
|$12,958
|$16,347
|$85,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Coupe V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$2,017
|$9,514
|Maintenance
|$6,217
|$1,348
|$1,623
|$869
|$5,215
|$15,272
|Repairs
|$1,566
|$1,673
|$1,803
|$1,941
|$2,087
|$9,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,287
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,458
|Financing
|$3,351
|$2,696
|$1,995
|$1,248
|$451
|$9,741
|Depreciation
|$8,235
|$4,952
|$4,424
|$4,022
|$3,691
|$25,324
|Fuel
|$3,108
|$3,201
|$3,297
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$16,499
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,556
|$15,759
|$15,086
|$13,476
|$17,001
|$88,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Coupe V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$13,265
|Maintenance
|$8,668
|$1,879
|$2,263
|$1,212
|$7,270
|$21,293
|Repairs
|$2,184
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,706
|$2,910
|$12,647
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,583
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,821
|Financing
|$4,672
|$3,758
|$2,781
|$1,740
|$629
|$13,581
|Depreciation
|$11,481
|$6,905
|$6,168
|$5,607
|$5,146
|$35,308
|Fuel
|$4,333
|$4,463
|$4,597
|$4,734
|$4,876
|$23,003
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,419
|$21,972
|$21,034
|$18,789
|$23,703
|$123,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Coupe V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,947
|$2,006
|$2,066
|$2,128
|$2,191
|$10,337
|Maintenance
|$6,755
|$1,464
|$1,764
|$945
|$5,666
|$16,594
|Repairs
|$1,702
|$1,818
|$1,959
|$2,109
|$2,268
|$9,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,572
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,757
|Financing
|$3,641
|$2,929
|$2,167
|$1,356
|$490
|$10,584
|Depreciation
|$8,947
|$5,381
|$4,807
|$4,370
|$4,010
|$27,515
|Fuel
|$3,376
|$3,478
|$3,582
|$3,689
|$3,800
|$17,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,940
|$17,123
|$16,392
|$14,643
|$18,472
|$96,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 R8 Coupe V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,137
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$11,344
|Maintenance
|$7,413
|$1,607
|$1,936
|$1,037
|$6,217
|$18,209
|Repairs
|$1,867
|$1,995
|$2,150
|$2,314
|$2,489
|$10,815
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,920
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,123
|Financing
|$3,995
|$3,214
|$2,378
|$1,488
|$538
|$11,614
|Depreciation
|$9,818
|$5,905
|$5,275
|$4,795
|$4,401
|$30,194
|Fuel
|$3,705
|$3,817
|$3,931
|$4,049
|$4,170
|$19,671
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,855
|$18,790
|$17,987
|$16,068
|$20,270
|$105,970
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi R8 in Virginia is:not available
