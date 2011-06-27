Used 2014 Audi R8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

DL , 10/27/2016 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)

Traded in older 911 4S for this. The R8 is a lovely car - the manual is buttery smooth and handling is good. Interior quality and design is excellent. The V8 is strong but not supercar fast. Downsides are limited storage (as expected), older MMI, no Bluetooth music, USB to phone dongle is poorly designed (it's too short and requires an extension cord for your phone).