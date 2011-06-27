  1. Home
Used 2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2012 R8
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
suede steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Enhanced R8 GT Leather Packageyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interfaceyes
Carbon Fiber Matte Door Sill Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Matte Middle Console Panelsyes
Audi Exclusive Leather Controlsyes
Middle Console Panels in Exterior Coloryes
R8 GT Specific Floor Matsyes
Carbon Fiber Matte Door Sill Inserts w/Red Illuminationyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Titanium Finish 19" Five-Arm Double Spoke Design Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
19" Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber Matte Engine Compartment Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Matte Door and Center Console Panelsyes
Measurements
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity3.5 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height49.9 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Somoa Orange Metallic
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
