Used 2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2011 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$136,800
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$136,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$136,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$136,800
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Carbon Fiber Sigma Interior Inlaysyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interfaceyes
Piano Black Interior Inlaysyes
Illuminated Door Sill Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Sigma Door Sill Insertsyes
Perforated Leather Wrapped Multifunction Sport Steering Wheelyes
Leather Packageyes
Audi Navigation System Plusyes
Enhanced Black Leather Package w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Enhanced Leather Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$136,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$136,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
19" Polished Forged Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
LED Headlightsyes
Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Mirrorsyes
Carbon Sigma Engine Compartment Coveryes
19" Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Front track64.5 in.
Length174.6 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Jet Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Red
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Titanium Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$136,800
polished alloy wheelsyes
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$136,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$136,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
