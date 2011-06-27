Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$171,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/452.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|391 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|525 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|40
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
|Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Package
|yes
|Enhanced Leather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|465 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Multi-CD located in center console
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
|Carbon Fiber Sigma Interior Inlays
|yes
|Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interface
|yes
|Piano Black Interior Inlays
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Inserts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sigma Door Sill Inserts
|yes
|Perforated Leather Wrapped Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Enhanced Black Leather Package w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Cluster in White
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Front Grille Filler Panel
|yes
|19" Forged Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|19" Polished Forged Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Polished 19" Ten-Spoke Y Design Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Carbon Sigma Engine Compartment Cover
|yes
|19" Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|64.5 in.
|Length
|174.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Height
|49.0 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Rear track
|62.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|295/30R19 100Y tires
|yes
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
