Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2011 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$149,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower525 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Packageyes
Titanium Packageyes
Enhanced Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
465 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Sigma Interior Inlaysyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interfaceyes
Piano Black Interior Inlaysyes
Illuminated Door Sill Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Sigma Door Sill Insertsyes
Perforated Leather Wrapped Multifunction Sport Steering Wheelyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Enhanced Black Leather Package w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Instrument Cluster in Whiteyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$149,000
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Carbon Fiber Sigma Side Bladeyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
19" Forged Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Polished Forged Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Oxygen Silver Side Bladeyes
Carbon Fiber Sigma Exterior Mirrorsyes
Body Color Side Bladeyes
Polished 19" Ten-Spoke Y Design Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
19" Titanium Finish Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity3.5 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Jet Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
  • Tuscan Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R19 100Y tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
