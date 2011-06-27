  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2009 Audi R8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Audi R8 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2009 R8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$123,300
See R8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$123,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$123,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$123,300
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$123,300
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$123,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$123,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.7 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Jet Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Tuscan Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$123,300
19 x 11 in. wheelsyes
295/30R19 91Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$123,300
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$123,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See R8 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Audi R8 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles