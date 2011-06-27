  1. Home
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

  • USAA for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Eligible customers must present their offer showing the dealer their personalized 8-digit alpha numeric code. Not transferable to friends or family members.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning customers of a 2009 or newer Audi may receive loyalty bonus towards purchase or lease. OK to transfer to members of the same household. Customer is not required to trade in current Audi vehicle. OK Household members of qualifying Audi owners/lessees

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/31/2019
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 66 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.5% APR financing for 72 months at $14.1 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.0% APR financing for 75 months at $13.76 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    0%6609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.5%7209/01/202010/01/2020
    1%7509/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

