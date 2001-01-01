Skip to main content
2023 Audi Q7 Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Q7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,900
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG19/25 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)427.5/562.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower261 hp
Torque273 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,345 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length199.3 in.
Overall width with mirrors87.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.6 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheelbase117.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity69.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Curb weight4,817 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,400 lbs.
Maximum payload1,345 lbs.
Gross weight6,393 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Samurai Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Satellite Silver Metallic
  • Tamarind Brown Metallic
  • Waitomo Blue Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Vicuna Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Saiga Beige, leather
  • Metro Gray, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
17 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/55R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Executive Package +$2,000
Black Optic Package +$1,750
Towing Package +$750
Premium Plus +$0
Interior Options
Black Cloth Headliner +$0
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$220
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$350
Audi Cargo Box +$85
Audi Beam-Rings +$475
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
Exterior Options
Paint Protection +$185
Privacy Trunk Cover +$365
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$115
20" 5-Spoke-Turbine-Design Wheels +$1,000
Dynamic Center Caps +$210
Audi Black Rings and Badges +$350
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag +$465
