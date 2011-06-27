2022 Audi Q7 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PremiumPremium 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning Audi customers that currently own or lease any MY13 or newer A3, S3, or RS 3 Sedan, Cabriolet, e-tron, or Hatchback may receive loyalty incentive toward purchase or lease of a new eligible Audi model. Trade In not Required. Proof of ownership required.
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 69BY, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1.99% 36 10/01/2021 11/01/2021 3.49% 75 10/01/2021 11/01/2021 1.99% 60 10/01/2021 11/01/2021 2.99% 72 10/01/2021 11/01/2021 2.49% 66 10/01/2021 11/01/2021 1.99% 48 10/01/2021 11/01/2021
