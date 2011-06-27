  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. 2022 Audi Q7
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Audi Q7 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Audi Q7

Premium

Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning Audi customers that currently own or lease any MY13 or newer A3, S3, or RS 3 Sedan, Cabriolet, e-tron, or Hatchback may receive loyalty incentive toward purchase or lease of a new eligible Audi model. Trade In not Required. Proof of ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/01/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 69BY, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    1.99% APR financing for 36 months at $28.64 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 48 months at $21.69 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 60 months at $17.52 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 66 months at $16.23 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.19 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.49% APR financing for 75 months at $14.86 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.99%3610/01/202111/01/2021
    3.49%7510/01/202111/01/2021
    1.99%6010/01/202111/01/2021
    2.99%7210/01/202111/01/2021
    2.49%6610/01/202111/01/2021
    1.99%4810/01/202111/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2022 Audi Q7 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Audi Q7 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Audi Q7 info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models