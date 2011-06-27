  1. Home
2021 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Q7
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1370 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Towing Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Beam-Rings Front and Rear Doorsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
20" 5-Spoke-Turbine-Design Wheelsyes
Privacy Trunk Coveryes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint Protectionyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69.9 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight5082 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barrel Brown Metallic
  • Vicuna Beige Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Samurai Gray Metallic
  • Night Black
  • Orca Black Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Metro Gray, leather
  • Saiga Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
255/55R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

