Used 2017 Audi Q7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q7 SUV
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,548*
Total Cash Price
$43,290
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,099*
Total Cash Price
$58,144
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,145*
Total Cash Price
$42,441
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,904*
Total Cash Price
$59,842
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,800*
Total Cash Price
$58,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q7 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$5,100
|Maintenance
|$1,529
|$2,185
|$2,800
|$1,728
|$4,238
|$12,480
|Repairs
|$1,329
|$2,028
|$2,187
|$2,354
|$2,533
|$10,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,303
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,491
|Financing
|$2,328
|$1,873
|$1,386
|$867
|$313
|$6,767
|Depreciation
|$8,824
|$4,365
|$3,841
|$3,407
|$3,056
|$23,493
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,306
|$13,579
|$13,435
|$11,673
|$13,555
|$71,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q7 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$2,054
|$2,935
|$3,761
|$2,321
|$5,692
|$16,762
|Repairs
|$1,785
|$2,724
|$2,937
|$3,162
|$3,402
|$14,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,093
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,346
|Financing
|$3,126
|$2,515
|$1,862
|$1,165
|$421
|$9,089
|Depreciation
|$11,852
|$5,862
|$5,159
|$4,576
|$4,105
|$31,554
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,930
|$18,239
|$18,046
|$15,678
|$18,206
|$96,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$5,000
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$2,142
|$2,745
|$1,694
|$4,155
|$12,235
|Repairs
|$1,303
|$1,988
|$2,144
|$2,308
|$2,483
|$10,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,258
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,282
|$1,836
|$1,359
|$850
|$307
|$6,634
|Depreciation
|$8,651
|$4,279
|$3,766
|$3,340
|$2,996
|$23,032
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,927
|$13,313
|$13,172
|$11,444
|$13,289
|$70,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$7,050
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$3,020
|$3,870
|$2,389
|$5,859
|$17,251
|Repairs
|$1,837
|$2,803
|$3,023
|$3,254
|$3,501
|$14,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,443
|Financing
|$3,218
|$2,589
|$1,916
|$1,199
|$433
|$9,354
|Depreciation
|$12,198
|$6,033
|$5,310
|$4,709
|$4,224
|$32,475
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,687
|$18,771
|$18,573
|$16,136
|$18,737
|$98,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q7 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$6,900
|Maintenance
|$2,069
|$2,956
|$3,788
|$2,338
|$5,734
|$16,884
|Repairs
|$1,798
|$2,743
|$2,959
|$3,185
|$3,427
|$14,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,116
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,370
|Financing
|$3,149
|$2,534
|$1,875
|$1,173
|$424
|$9,155
|Depreciation
|$11,938
|$5,905
|$5,197
|$4,609
|$4,134
|$31,784
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,119
|$18,372
|$18,177
|$15,793
|$18,339
|$96,800
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Q7
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi Q7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Audi Q7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2018 Audi RS 3
- 2020 Audi A6
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 Audi Q7
- 2020 Audi A4
- 2019 Audi Q3 SUV
- 2018 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 Audi Q8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- 2020 Mazda CX-9
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- 2019 Nissan Murano
- 2019 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport