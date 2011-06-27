Used 2014 Audi Q7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q7 SUV
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,320*
Total Cash Price
$19,982
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,302*
Total Cash Price
$26,838
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,471*
Total Cash Price
$27,622
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,844*
Total Cash Price
$27,034
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,235*
Total Cash Price
$19,590
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,404*
Total Cash Price
$20,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$2,325
|$1,027
|$696
|$3,879
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$2,094
|$2,238
|$2,411
|$2,596
|$2,791
|$12,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,075
|$864
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,123
|Depreciation
|$4,743
|$2,190
|$1,926
|$1,709
|$1,532
|$12,099
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,551
|$11,061
|$9,550
|$9,051
|$12,106
|$55,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,617
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$3,122
|$1,380
|$934
|$5,210
|$12,322
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$3,487
|$3,748
|$16,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,719
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,160
|$859
|$537
|$195
|$4,195
|Depreciation
|$6,371
|$2,941
|$2,587
|$2,295
|$2,058
|$16,251
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,200
|$14,856
|$12,827
|$12,157
|$16,261
|$74,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,810
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$3,213
|$1,420
|$962
|$5,362
|$12,682
|Repairs
|$2,895
|$3,094
|$3,333
|$3,588
|$3,858
|$16,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,510
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,770
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$884
|$553
|$200
|$4,317
|Depreciation
|$6,557
|$3,027
|$2,662
|$2,362
|$2,118
|$16,725
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,732
|$15,290
|$13,202
|$12,512
|$16,735
|$76,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$6,665
|Maintenance
|$1,688
|$3,145
|$1,390
|$941
|$5,248
|$12,412
|Repairs
|$2,833
|$3,028
|$3,262
|$3,512
|$3,776
|$16,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,732
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,169
|$865
|$541
|$196
|$4,226
|Depreciation
|$6,417
|$2,963
|$2,605
|$2,312
|$2,073
|$16,370
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,333
|$14,965
|$12,921
|$12,246
|$16,379
|$74,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$1,223
|$2,279
|$1,007
|$682
|$3,803
|$8,994
|Repairs
|$2,053
|$2,194
|$2,364
|$2,545
|$2,736
|$11,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,255
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,062
|Depreciation
|$4,650
|$2,147
|$1,888
|$1,675
|$1,502
|$11,862
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,285
|$10,844
|$9,363
|$8,874
|$11,869
|$54,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q7 SUV 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$1,272
|$2,370
|$1,047
|$709
|$3,955
|$9,354
|Repairs
|$2,135
|$2,282
|$2,459
|$2,647
|$2,845
|$12,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,096
|$881
|$652
|$408
|$148
|$3,184
|Depreciation
|$4,836
|$2,233
|$1,964
|$1,742
|$1,562
|$12,336
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,816
|$11,278
|$9,738
|$9,229
|$12,344
|$56,404
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Q7
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi Q7 in Virginia is:not available
