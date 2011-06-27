  1. Home
Used 2011 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Q7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/660.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,450
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,450
S Line Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,450
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,450
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Audi MMI Navigation Plusyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Stereo Systemyes
Audi Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Cargo Beach Mat - 7 Passenger Modelyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,450
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,450
20" Bi-color Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Panorama Sunroofyes
20" Ten-Spoke Chrome Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Front License Plate Orderyes
Base Carrier Barsyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
Running Boardsyes
21" Five Segment-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5567 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.4 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Exterior Colors
  • Orca Black Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cardamom, leather
  • Limestone, leather
  • Espresso, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
265/50R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
