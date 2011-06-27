  1. Home
Used 2009 Audi Q7 4.2 Prestige quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
255 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5324 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1576 lbs.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.4 in.
EPA interior volume144.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Calla White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect
  • Condor Gray Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Bahia Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Limestone Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
275/45R20 110H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
