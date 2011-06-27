  1. Home
Used 2007 Audi Q7 4.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Q7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,900
270 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,900
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5269 lbs.
Gross weight6548 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1279 lbs.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.4 in.
EPA interior volume144.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Exterior Colors
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect
  • Bahia Beige Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Condor Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Calla White
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Sycamore Green Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,900
255/55R18 109H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
