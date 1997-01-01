Skip to main content
2023 Audi Q5 Premium Plus S line Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG22/29 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower261 hp
Torque273 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,400 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.3 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.5 in.
Height65.5 in.
Wheelbase111.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity53.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Curb weight4,079 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,400 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
19 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Premium Plus +$0
Black Optic Package +$1,300
Warm Weather Package +$1,450
Navigation Package +$1,500
Safety & Security Options
Rear Side Airbags +$350
Exterior Options
20" 5-Arm Design Wheels +$800
