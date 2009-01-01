Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5
  4. 2023 Audi Q5
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Audi Q5 Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Q5
More about the 2023 Q5

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Q5 SUV

Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Q5 Plug-in Hybrid

Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Q5 SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Q5 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Audi Q5 info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates