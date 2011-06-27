  1. Home
2022 Audi Q5 Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,350
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA Combined MPGe61 mi.
EPA Electricity Range23 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower362 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Black Optic Package +$500
Prestigeyes
Sport Plus Package +$2,200
In-Car Entertainment
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
USB Cables +$110
First Aid Kit +$50
Privacy Trunk Cover - Black +$275
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$205
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 5-Spoke Star Design Bi-Color Finish Wheels +$800
Audi Guard Wheel Lock +$110
Audi Beam - Rings +$275
Paint Protection +$185
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,619 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height65.3 in.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • District Green Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
