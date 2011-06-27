2021 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Second Audi, even better than the first.
I have driven a new 2017 A4 with the new 2 liter engine and had a lot of satisfying experiences since that purchase. The new 2021 Q5 is simply a more refined and even better equipped SUV version of my old car. While not quite as quick, the engine pulls willingly and smoothly for me. It makes me feel very confident merging into traffic. I have come to truly appreciate the Quattro as more sure footed than 2WD and no wheel spin. The outside of my Audi is gorgeous Navarra Blue with black leather interior. The styling looks more refined now and good from every angle to me. The size feels just right. I don't need a lot of space and don't want the extra size of a larger SUV. The usual Audi interior styling is perfect for me, but I love the new larger touch screen, still getting used to that feature. For navigation along with the virtual cockpit it is the best. Controls are placed where I would expect to find them. I am getting to quickly appreciate the 360 degree view for parking and tight spaces. In a short period of time I have yet to use adaptive cruise control or lane keeping. First impressions of this SUV are all good for me and I am very glad of my purchase. Based on list price and features included it feels significantly better value than BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC. I was able to get a price that made me feel like I wasn't going to get better value for my auto shopping dollar. So I would definitely recommend giving the new Q5 a test drive.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
