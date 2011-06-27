  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5
  4. 2020 Audi Q5
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,600
EPA Combined MPGe65 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Audi Cargo Boxyes
First Aid Kityes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Privacy Trunk Cover - Blackyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Panoramic Sunroof Deleteyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lockyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 5-Segment-Spoke Design Bi-Color Finish Wheelsyes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Azores Green Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,600
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars