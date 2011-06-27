  1. Home
Overview
$53,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$53,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$53,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$53,700
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$53,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
$53,700
Prestigeyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$53,700
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$53,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$53,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$53,700
Audi Cargo Boxyes
First Aid Kityes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Privacy Trunk Cover - Blackyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
$53,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$53,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$53,700
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$53,700
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
20" 5-Segment-Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Panoramic Sunroof Deleteyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lockyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Measurements
$53,700
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
$53,700
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Azores Green Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
$53,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$53,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$53,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

