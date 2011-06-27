2020 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q5 SUV
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,839*
Total Cash Price
$46,848
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,056*
Total Cash Price
$47,785
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$83,349*
Total Cash Price
$64,182
Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,783*
Total Cash Price
$66,056
Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$83,958*
Total Cash Price
$64,650
Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,273*
Total Cash Price
$48,722
Prestige 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$88,217*
Total Cash Price
$67,930
Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,839*
Total Cash Price
$46,848
Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$68,748*
Total Cash Price
$52,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$102
|$1,066
|$1,446
|$2,624
|$1,139
|$6,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,395
|$2,143
|$3,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,980
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,164
|Financing
|$2,519
|$2,027
|$1,500
|$938
|$339
|$7,323
|Depreciation
|$8,350
|$5,441
|$4,447
|$4,982
|$4,353
|$27,573
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,554
|$11,265
|$10,209
|$12,842
|$10,969
|$60,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$104
|$1,087
|$1,475
|$2,676
|$1,162
|$6,505
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,423
|$2,186
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,020
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,207
|Financing
|$2,569
|$2,068
|$1,530
|$957
|$346
|$7,469
|Depreciation
|$8,517
|$5,550
|$4,536
|$5,082
|$4,440
|$28,124
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,865
|$11,490
|$10,413
|$13,099
|$11,188
|$62,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$140
|$1,460
|$1,981
|$3,595
|$1,560
|$8,736
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,911
|$2,936
|$4,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,713
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,965
|Financing
|$3,451
|$2,777
|$2,055
|$1,285
|$464
|$10,033
|Depreciation
|$11,440
|$7,454
|$6,092
|$6,825
|$5,964
|$37,775
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,309
|$15,433
|$13,986
|$17,594
|$15,028
|$83,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$1,342
|$1,390
|$6,494
|Maintenance
|$144
|$1,503
|$2,039
|$3,700
|$1,606
|$8,992
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,967
|$3,022
|$4,989
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,792
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,051
|Financing
|$3,552
|$2,858
|$2,115
|$1,323
|$478
|$10,325
|Depreciation
|$11,774
|$7,672
|$6,270
|$7,025
|$6,138
|$38,878
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,931
|$15,884
|$14,395
|$18,107
|$15,466
|$85,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$6,356
|Maintenance
|$141
|$1,471
|$1,995
|$3,621
|$1,572
|$8,800
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,925
|$2,957
|$4,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,732
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,986
|Financing
|$3,476
|$2,797
|$2,070
|$1,294
|$468
|$10,106
|Depreciation
|$11,523
|$7,509
|$6,137
|$6,875
|$6,007
|$38,051
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,465
|$15,546
|$14,088
|$17,722
|$15,137
|$83,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$990
|$1,025
|$4,790
|Maintenance
|$106
|$1,109
|$1,504
|$2,729
|$1,185
|$6,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,451
|$2,229
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,059
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,251
|Financing
|$2,620
|$2,108
|$1,560
|$976
|$353
|$7,616
|Depreciation
|$8,684
|$5,659
|$4,625
|$5,181
|$4,527
|$28,676
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,176
|$11,716
|$10,617
|$13,356
|$11,408
|$63,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Prestige 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,430
|$6,679
|Maintenance
|$148
|$1,546
|$2,097
|$3,805
|$1,652
|$9,247
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,023
|$3,107
|$5,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,871
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,138
|Financing
|$3,653
|$2,939
|$2,175
|$1,360
|$492
|$10,618
|Depreciation
|$12,108
|$7,889
|$6,448
|$7,224
|$6,312
|$39,981
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,553
|$16,334
|$14,803
|$18,621
|$15,905
|$88,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q5 SUV Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$5,205
|Maintenance
|$115
|$1,205
|$1,634
|$2,965
|$1,287
|$7,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,576
|$2,422
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,237
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,846
|$2,291
|$1,695
|$1,060
|$383
|$8,275
|Depreciation
|$9,436
|$6,148
|$5,025
|$5,630
|$4,919
|$31,157
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,576
|$12,729
|$11,536
|$14,511
|$12,395
|$68,748
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
