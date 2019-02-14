2019 Audi Q5 SUV
What’s new
- A few more features are standard this year
- New 7-inch driver information display
- Premium Plus trim adds standard navigation and wireless phone charging
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Recent chassis changes deliver a smoother ride than before
- Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
- All-wheel drive comes standard
- Wide array of technology options
- Only one engine offered
- Diminished space for luggage behind rear seats
Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
In a decade of production, the Audi Q5 has only undergone one significant overhaul — and that was for last year's model. That's a testament to just how well Audi nailed this luxury SUV's appeal from the beginning. The Q5 quickly became the brand's best-selling model in America. And with that kind of success, it's wise to tweak at the margins while the competition catches up. Not surprisingly, the 2019 Audi Q5 offers only a few subtle refinements for this year.
The 2019 Q5 now offers a few more standard luxuries, including heated front seats and an upgraded driver display and gauge cluster. The midtrim model now includes navigation and wireless phone charging (previously it was an option). They are small changes, but they're enough to keep the Q5 fresh.
As before, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries the workload. The standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system for which Audi is renowned also received a major overhaul in the Q5 last year. It's now primarily a front-wheel-drive system that can engage the rear wheels in less than a half-second when traction is required.
Today's Q5 also features some of the latest driver assistance technologies, such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and city-oriented automatic emergency braking at speeds up to 52 mph. These kinds of driver aids were noticeably absent in the first-generation models.
All of these second-generation updates make the 2019 Audi Q5 a premium crossover that can mix it up on dry roads as easily as those covered in snow or dirt. In this increasingly competitive group — with alternatives from BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz — the Audi Q5 remains a standout.
2019 Audi Q5 models
The 2019 Audi Q5 is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. All trims come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque) joined to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.
Standard equipment on Premium trim includes 18-inch wheels, roof rails and crossbars, a rear spoiler, xenon headlights with LED running lights, LED taillights, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, heated side mirrors and a power liftgate.
Inside, you'll find push-button ignition, cruise control, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, transmission shift paddles, and a 40/20/40-split folding and reclining rear seat.
Technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration.
Automatic emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians at speeds up to 52 mph (called Pre Sense City) is also standard.
Premium Plus models add 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory functions, a navigation system, a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a wireless phone charger, a Wi-Fi connection, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster display. Driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Prestige models combine the features listed above with noise-insulated side windows, a head-up display, ambient cabin lighting, a bird's-eye view parking camera, a Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system, and driver aids that include adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
Premium trims can add a handful of stand-alone options such as 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof and rear side airbags. The Convenience package, which adds eight-way power-adjustable seats, keyless entry, heated side mirrors and satellite radio, also is available on the Premium.
Options for Premium Plus trims include the Black Optic package (20-inch wheels, matte-black roof rails and black exterior trim), Cold Weather package (heated rear seats, heated steering wheel) and the Warm Weather package (ventilated front sport seats, rear window shades). The premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, rear side airbags and 20-inch wheels can also be added à la carte.
Prestige models are also offered with the same option packages as those of the Premium Plus trim, and a fixed roof can replace the standard panoramic sunroof on both trims.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling6.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q5.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- value
- comfort
- appearance
- infotainment system
- dashboard
- driving experience
- engine
- visibility
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- climate control
- transmission
- cup holders
- seats
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- off-roading
- road noise
- safety
- ride quality
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Look, I'm a brand-new Audi owner, my first although not my first German car. It's terrific. We bought it primarily for my wife to use. It is beautifully appointed, handles well based on our standards, certainly seems to have all the niceties that a luxury SUV should have. This is particularly true when considering the electronics, most importantly the safety features - adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure, all-around cameras, blind-spot warnings - that are important to us. A few personal facts: we are in our early 70's, we are not off-road enthusiasts, we don't use many of the "sport" settings, probably pretty boring reviewers. We liked the "look" of the car because it wasn't a racy, road-warrior design unlike some Japanese models. Fit our traditional view of our lifestyle. What would I change? The electronics take some attention and help. I read the book but my wife wasn't about to. In that regard, Audi Elk Grove offered several times to do a special driver familiarization class for her. The storage is just average; her Toyota Venza had slightly more room. There aren't quite enough spaces in the front row to store the junk that older drivers need or want, a drawback but not much better on competing models. If storage is a paramount concern, consider the Q7 although it was too big for just the 2 of us and adds, at the same Premier level, maybe $7K to the price. Speaking of price, we used the Costco program, not sure whether our deal was "good" but it was easy, comfortable and stress-free. Maybe negotiation would be better for those psychologically equipped for it. For us, not having the hassle is better even if we pay a little more at the end. What's $500 or $1000 really when you're buying that nice a car. I can quarrel about one thing: the "add-ons". We got a $1200 added paint protection and interior protection job, already included. The dealer added the $110 USB connectors (they're nice but $110?). What I really wanted was door cup protection. And the all-weather floor mats probably aren't as good as the after-market WeatherTech mats we ordered for the Toyota Venza but, again, it's only money. For those of you less cavalier than we were, you might save some money there. All-in-all, as we get more comfortable with the car, and try it in different driving conditions, I think that we'll find the Audi to be a worthwhile investment for us. Good wishes to you as well.
Having previously owned mostly Japanese built cars, and a German made MINI and Audi...Recently bought the new Acura RDX, that was supposed to be a rival to the German smaller SUV's. WOW...no comparision, for only a few thousand dollars less, the Acura was noise, terrible glitchy infotainment, rattles, very poorly made (now built in Ohio), I dumped it for the 2019 Q5. A million times better made car (made in Mexico too) than that horrible Acura. The Q5 is well worth the money...and still thousands less than a similar X3 or XC60. Tires, I was lucky that the dealer installed Michelin, so less noisy.
Best all round SUV for the price. Our 3rd leased Audi Q5 and we intend to purchase this one at end of lease. Looked (& drove) all the premium SUVs, Alfa Romeo to Porsche and could not find a better all around performer than the Q5.
So far I e driven about 1000 miles on my new q5. Only issue I have is how loud the sun roof noise is. That little fabric pop up is annoying and loud road noise. Otherwise SUV drives really well in sport mode / dynamic . Plenty of power due to the turbo engine. Handles well with no blind spots. Lots of fancy upgraded options / electronic safety features. I have a bad back however the seats are very supportive so no issues . Well made solid vehicle. Would certainly recommend.
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$49,950
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$42,950
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,850
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q5 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Can detect obstacles and pedestrians as well as initiate automatic emergency braking if the driver fails to respond to a series of warnings.
- Side Assist/Pre Sense Rear
- Combines visual and audible warnings when objects enter the Q5's blind spot or cross the vehicle from behind.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Optional airbags can deploy from the side of the rear seats in the event of a side collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q5 vs. the competition
Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3
The Q5's primary competitor is the BMW X3, another small luxury crossover that was recently redesigned. Like the Q5, today's X3 is longer and wider than its predecessor, yet it still feels sporty, especially when equipped with the powerful turbocharged six-cylinder. Its cabin isn't as impressive as the Q5's, but it's a great all-rounder.
Audi Q5 vs. Lexus NX 300
Where the Q5 seeks to balance luxury with sporty performance and exciting handling, the NX 300 makes no such pretense. Sure, you can have fun with it. But rather than raise your pulse, the Lexus soothes your soul with its quiet cabin, soft ride and generous backseat room. Oddly, though, the NX 300 still doesn't offer Android Auto smartphone integration, and its onboard tech interface isn't quite as easy to use as most other systems.
Audi Q5 vs. Cadillac XT5
A shade shorter and smaller than the Q5, the XT5 is a Detroit alternative to the European and Japanese models that dominate the class. While it can't quite match the Q5's interior quality, the Cadillac does offer better fuel economy and more room for rear passengers. It's also less expensive than the Q5, although that's reflected in the number of options that typically come as standard features on the Q5.
Is the Audi Q5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi Q5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi Q5:
- A few more features are standard this year
- New 7-inch driver information display
- Premium Plus trim adds standard navigation and wireless phone charging
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi Q5 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi Q5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi Q5?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi Q5 is the 2019 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,950.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,950
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,950
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,850
What are the different models of Audi Q5?
Check out Audi lease specials
