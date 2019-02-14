  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5
  4. 2019 Audi Q5
  5. 2019 Audi Q5 SUV
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(22)

2019 Audi Q5 SUV

What’s new

  • A few more features are standard this year
  • New 7-inch driver information display
  • Premium Plus trim adds standard navigation and wireless phone charging
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Recent chassis changes deliver a smoother ride than before
  • Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • All-wheel drive comes standard
  • Wide array of technology options
  • Only one engine offered
  • Diminished space for luggage behind rear seats
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Audi Q5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
MSRP Starting at
$42,950
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Audi Q5 SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?

With three trim levels available, we say go for the middle and opt for a Premium Plus. This trim includes several luxury features (panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, heated front seats) and satisfies tech and safety needs with navigation, in-car Wi-Fi, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency braking.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

In a decade of production, the Audi Q5 has only undergone one significant overhaul — and that was for last year's model. That's a testament to just how well Audi nailed this luxury SUV's appeal from the beginning. The Q5 quickly became the brand's best-selling model in America. And with that kind of success, it's wise to tweak at the margins while the competition catches up. Not surprisingly, the 2019 Audi Q5 offers only a few subtle refinements for this year.

The 2019 Q5 now offers a few more standard luxuries, including heated front seats and an upgraded driver display and gauge cluster. The midtrim model now includes navigation and wireless phone charging (previously it was an option). They are small changes, but they're enough to keep the Q5 fresh.

As before, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries the workload. The standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system for which Audi is renowned also received a major overhaul in the Q5 last year. It's now primarily a front-wheel-drive system that can engage the rear wheels in less than a half-second when traction is required.

Today's Q5 also features some of the latest driver assistance technologies, such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and city-oriented automatic emergency braking at speeds up to 52 mph. These kinds of driver aids were noticeably absent in the first-generation models.

All of these second-generation updates make the 2019 Audi Q5 a premium crossover that can mix it up on dry roads as easily as those covered in snow or dirt. In this increasingly competitive group — with alternatives from BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz — the Audi Q5 remains a standout.

2019 Audi Q5 models

The 2019 Audi Q5 is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. All trims come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque) joined to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.

Standard equipment on Premium trim includes 18-inch wheels, roof rails and crossbars, a rear spoiler, xenon headlights with LED running lights, LED taillights, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, heated side mirrors and a power liftgate.

Inside, you'll find push-button ignition, cruise control, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, transmission shift paddles, and a 40/20/40-split folding and reclining rear seat.

Technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration.

Automatic emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians at speeds up to 52 mph (called Pre Sense City) is also standard.

Premium Plus models add 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory functions, a navigation system, a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a wireless phone charger, a Wi-Fi connection, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster display. Driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Prestige models combine the features listed above with noise-insulated side windows, a head-up display, ambient cabin lighting, a bird's-eye view parking camera, a Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system, and driver aids that include adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

Premium trims can add a handful of stand-alone options such as 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof and rear side airbags. The Convenience package, which adds eight-way power-adjustable seats, keyless entry, heated side mirrors and satellite radio, also is available on the Premium.

Options for Premium Plus trims include the Black Optic package (20-inch wheels, matte-black roof rails and black exterior trim), Cold Weather package (heated rear seats, heated steering wheel) and the Warm Weather package (ventilated front sport seats, rear window shades). The premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, rear side airbags and 20-inch wheels can also be added à la carte.

Prestige models are also offered with the same option packages as those of the Premium Plus trim, and a fixed roof can replace the standard panoramic sunroof on both trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi Q5 Premium Plus Quattro (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
Overall, the Audi Q5 gets strong scores for performance. However, its overly intrusive stability control prevents it from scoring a bit higher. But for the typical driver, this drawback will probably never arise. Otherwise, we consider it one of the best in the class.

Acceleration

7.0
With a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds, the Q5 is no slouch, but it is marginally slower than some of its rivals. It's certainly quicker than what we would've expected from a four-cylinder engine a few years ago. In everyday driving, it gets off the line smoothly with confident power.

Braking

8.0
The Q5 stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, which is shorter than its competition. In routine conditions, the pedal is moderately firm, though we did feel some odd ABS resets and clicks. Even when driven hard, though, we had full confidence in the brakes.

Steering

8.0
The steering is appropriately weighted in Comfort and Dynamic modes. On a winding road, it's precise, although there's not a lot of feedback for the driver. In tight confines, whipping the wheel around is effortless.

Handling

6.0
The Q5 feels very capable on twisting mountain roads, but the stability control intervenes far too early and aggressively to explore its potential fully. For the average driver, this is a nonissue, but it could be alarming in evasive maneuvers.

Drivability

9.0
The Q5 has a great balance of performance and drivability. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and it feels well-tuned for the engine. And because of the Q5's relatively compact size, it's easy to squeeze into small parking spots.

Comfort

8.0
In every comfort metric, the Audi Q5 does well, balancing compliance and road-hugging reassurance. Like most of the cars in the class, it's easy to drive for many hours at a time with little to no fatigue.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats are firm but well-shaped for hours of comfortable touring. The leather upholstery breathes reasonably well. But on hot days, the ventilated seats offered in the optional Warm Weather package are a nice addition. The rear seats may lack a little thigh support for the average adult.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Q5 feels sure-footed on the road without sacrificing ride quality. You feel most of the imperfections in the surface, but it's never transmitted into the cabin as a harsh jolt. This base suspension is so good that we question whether it's worth it to upgrade to the adaptive system.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Road noise is muted to barely noticeable levels, and wind noise is essentially absent at highway speeds. The engine is also appropriately quiet, but it doesn't sound that great under hard acceleration.

Climate control

8.0
Once the automatic climate control is set, you rarely have to adjust it. It cools down a hot cabin quickly, and the vents disperse the airflow without any cold spots or gaps.

Interior

8.5
Audi's interior design continues to impress us. The design is minimal and tidy, and the smart use of multipurpose switches and knobs reduces the clutter of buttons suffered by rivals. Materials quality is excellent regardless of trim level and makes you feel special.

Ease of use

9.0
The world would be a better place if all cars were as easy to operate as the Q5. Primary and secondary controls are placed right where you want, and even though there is an abundance of features, finding and using them is intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The door openings are tall in height and relatively short in terms of length, which makes getting in and out easy in tight parking spots. And the elevated ride height won't require any undue effort for shorter passengers.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat has all the adjustments needed to accommodate occupants of varying heights and builds. The range of adjustments is also wide enough to allow taller drivers to find an optimal position.

Roominess

9.0
Even though the Q5 isn't a big car, it feels big inside. In the front and back, headroom, shoulder room and hiproom are generous, and there's plenty of legroom for adults in the rear seats.

Visibility

8.0
The roof pillars allow for decent outward visibility. The placement of the infotainment screen is excellent, right in the driver's line of sight. The same holds true for the easy-to-read virtual instrument panel. Rear visibility is good enough not to require reliance on the rearview camera.

Quality

9.0
As with other Audi vehicles, the Q5 benefits from sturdy assembly and impeccable materials at all trim levels. The consistent weight and click of all switchgear stand as a great example of attention to detail. Everything about it screams premium.

Utility

7.0
The Q5 will easily hold all of your items, whether it's cargo in the back or your personal effects up front. Cargo capacity is about average for the class and includes plenty of smart features to keep things in place. The rear seats don't fold flat with the cargo floor but are easy to push past.

Small-item storage

7.0
The door pockets and the center armrest bin are adequately sized for personal items, and a handy narrow slot keeps your phone secure. The cupholders are placed in front of the armrest, which may impede use of the infotainment system.

Cargo space

7.0
With 25.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a maximum of 53.1 cubic feet, the Q5's capacity is a bit small for the class. But plenty of hooks and nets are available to keep smaller objects in place, and a track-based anchor system handles bigger items. A power liftgate comes standard.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are easily found and accessed behind clearly marked plastic covers.

Technology

8.0
Not only does Audi have a lot of tech features built in, but the automaker makes them easy to use. The doubling up of functions for switches, buttons and knobs keeps the cabin from getting cluttered with controls. We were surprised the stability control was overly sensitive, which is unusual for an Audi.

Smartphone integration

8.0
With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included, you get the best smartphone integration implemented so far. These systems are more intuitive with a touchscreen than with the Q5's MMI dial controller, but shifting the dial allows for quick scrolling and selections.

Driver aids

6.0
The Q5's stability control was unusually sensitive. If driven with vigor, the system will kick in aggressively when cornering by activating the brakes at specific wheels. Most drivers will never corner with this kind of speed, but it could occur in emergency swerves.

Voice control

8.0
Audi's MMI system accurately deciphers voice commands for standard functions such as navigation and phone calls, but Apple CarPlay recognizes more natural speech and provides access to the audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q5.

5 star reviews: 77%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 22 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • infotainment system
  • dashboard
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • visibility
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • cup holders
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • off-roading
  • road noise
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Don't Judge A Car by Its Tires
David S,
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Look, I'm a brand-new Audi owner, my first although not my first German car. It's terrific. We bought it primarily for my wife to use. It is beautifully appointed, handles well based on our standards, certainly seems to have all the niceties that a luxury SUV should have. This is particularly true when considering the electronics, most importantly the safety features - adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure, all-around cameras, blind-spot warnings - that are important to us. A few personal facts: we are in our early 70's, we are not off-road enthusiasts, we don't use many of the "sport" settings, probably pretty boring reviewers. We liked the "look" of the car because it wasn't a racy, road-warrior design unlike some Japanese models. Fit our traditional view of our lifestyle. What would I change? The electronics take some attention and help. I read the book but my wife wasn't about to. In that regard, Audi Elk Grove offered several times to do a special driver familiarization class for her. The storage is just average; her Toyota Venza had slightly more room. There aren't quite enough spaces in the front row to store the junk that older drivers need or want, a drawback but not much better on competing models. If storage is a paramount concern, consider the Q7 although it was too big for just the 2 of us and adds, at the same Premier level, maybe $7K to the price. Speaking of price, we used the Costco program, not sure whether our deal was "good" but it was easy, comfortable and stress-free. Maybe negotiation would be better for those psychologically equipped for it. For us, not having the hassle is better even if we pay a little more at the end. What's $500 or $1000 really when you're buying that nice a car. I can quarrel about one thing: the "add-ons". We got a $1200 added paint protection and interior protection job, already included. The dealer added the $110 USB connectors (they're nice but $110?). What I really wanted was door cup protection. And the all-weather floor mats probably aren't as good as the after-market WeatherTech mats we ordered for the Toyota Venza but, again, it's only money. For those of you less cavalier than we were, you might save some money there. All-in-all, as we get more comfortable with the car, and try it in different driving conditions, I think that we'll find the Audi to be a worthwhile investment for us. Good wishes to you as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Great to be back in an Audi
vmccarty1970,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Having previously owned mostly Japanese built cars, and a German made MINI and Audi...Recently bought the new Acura RDX, that was supposed to be a rival to the German smaller SUV's. WOW...no comparision, for only a few thousand dollars less, the Acura was noise, terrible glitchy infotainment, rattles, very poorly made (now built in Ohio), I dumped it for the 2019 Q5. A million times better made car (made in Mexico too) than that horrible Acura. The Q5 is well worth the money...and still thousands less than a similar X3 or XC60. Tires, I was lucky that the dealer installed Michelin, so less noisy.

5 out of 5 stars, Best of the small luxury SUVs
Dave B,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Best all round SUV for the price. Our 3rd leased Audi Q5 and we intend to purchase this one at end of lease. Looked (& drove) all the premium SUVs, Alfa Romeo to Porsche and could not find a better all around performer than the Q5.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 q5 premium plus
Scott Hassel,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

So far I e driven about 1000 miles on my new q5. Only issue I have is how loud the sun roof noise is. That little fabric pop up is annoying and loud road noise. Otherwise SUV drives really well in sport mode / dynamic . Plenty of power due to the turbo engine. Handles well with no blind spots. Lots of fancy upgraded options / electronic safety features. I have a bad back however the seats are very supportive so no issues . Well made solid vehicle. Would certainly recommend.

Write a review

See all 22 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$49,950
MPG 22 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$42,950
MPG 22 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$53,850
MPG 22 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi Q5 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q5 safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Can detect obstacles and pedestrians as well as initiate automatic emergency braking if the driver fails to respond to a series of warnings.
Side Assist/Pre Sense Rear
Combines visual and audible warnings when objects enter the Q5's blind spot or cross the vehicle from behind.
Rear Side Airbags
Optional airbags can deploy from the side of the rear seats in the event of a side collision.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi Q5 vs. the competition

Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3

The Q5's primary competitor is the BMW X3, another small luxury crossover that was recently redesigned. Like the Q5, today's X3 is longer and wider than its predecessor, yet it still feels sporty, especially when equipped with the powerful turbocharged six-cylinder. Its cabin isn't as impressive as the Q5's, but it's a great all-rounder.

Compare Audi Q5 & BMW X3 features

Audi Q5 vs. Lexus NX 300

Where the Q5 seeks to balance luxury with sporty performance and exciting handling, the NX 300 makes no such pretense. Sure, you can have fun with it. But rather than raise your pulse, the Lexus soothes your soul with its quiet cabin, soft ride and generous backseat room. Oddly, though, the NX 300 still doesn't offer Android Auto smartphone integration, and its onboard tech interface isn't quite as easy to use as most other systems.

Compare Audi Q5 & Lexus NX 300 features

Audi Q5 vs. Cadillac XT5

A shade shorter and smaller than the Q5, the XT5 is a Detroit alternative to the European and Japanese models that dominate the class. While it can't quite match the Q5's interior quality, the Cadillac does offer better fuel economy and more room for rear passengers. It's also less expensive than the Q5, although that's reflected in the number of options that typically come as standard features on the Q5.

Compare Audi Q5 & Cadillac XT5 features

FAQ

Is the Audi Q5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Q5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Audi Q5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q5 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q5 has 25.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q5. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi Q5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi Q5:

  • A few more features are standard this year
  • New 7-inch driver information display
  • Premium Plus trim adds standard navigation and wireless phone charging
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Audi Q5 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi Q5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi Q5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi Q5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Q5 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Q5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi Q5?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi Q5 is the 2019 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,950.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,950
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,950
  • 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi Q5?

If you're interested in the Audi Q5, the next question is, which Q5 model is right for you? Q5 variants include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Q5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5 SUV Overview

The 2019 Audi Q5 SUV is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q5 SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q5 SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Q5 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi Q5 SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Audi Q5 SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Audi Q5 SUV Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Q5 SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi Q5 SUV Q5 SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi Q5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,429.

Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,260.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV and all available trim types: 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi Q5 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi Q5 SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2019 Audi Q5 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles